Inside Olympia — Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange

She began her career in state government later than many, at age 40, but was appointed by Governor Jay Inslee to oversee three of the most high-profile agencies in state government: Western State Hospital in Steilacoom, the mammoth Department of Social and Health Services, and most recently the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Soon-to-depart Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange sits down with host Austin Jenkins for an exit interview in which she discusses the challenges of leading a large state agency, working with Governor Inslee, trends in prison policy, and much more.

On her working relationship with Governor Inslee: “I think Governor Inslee was very interested in advancing behavioral health, mental health in our state. I mean under Governor Inslee we went from 48th in the nation of psychiatric services to 33rd, in a very short period of time under his leadership, that took a lot to do. My role was to help him, advise him, he had heard that I knew about mental health, and it really started with a conversation with him in Seattle about what was going on at Western…”

On the state’s success in reducing return to prison: “If you are going to take a bit out of crime, so to speak, then you have to replace it with something, you know. You have to have a liveable wage job, you have to have a place to live, you have to have access to health care…”

Other topics discussed: solitary confinement and suicide in prisons, formal closure of the “death chamber” at Walla Walla, and more.