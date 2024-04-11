Inside Olympia — State Representatives Jamila Taylor and Kevin Waters 

The House Democratic Members of Color Caucus (MOCC) had a list of priority bills this session, including a rent stabilization bill. The majority did not pass. What happened and what does that say about the state of the movement that grew out of the murder of George Floyd?

We discuss that and more with State Rep. Jamila Taylor, vice chair of the MOCC. Rep. Taylor is an attorney who recently took over as chair of the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee.

Plus, how to best regulate alcohol and cannabis at a time when the industry is changing rapidly? More potent products are showing up in stores and online, and youth access to such products has grown more dangerous.

We talk with State Rep. Kevin Waters, who founded a successful brewery in Carson, Washington, and now considers cannabis and alcohol regulatory bills as a member of the House Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee.