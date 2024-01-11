The Impact – Issues to Watch in the 2024 Legislative Session

As state lawmakers return to Olympia, we take a look at what’s on the agenda for the 2024 Legislative Session and the potential impact of a slate of initiatives.

From roadside encampments to rent stabilization, speed cameras to police staffing – levels there are a lot of legislative proposals in the mix as the 2024 Legislative Session gets underway.

The 60-day session started Monday, January eighth and runs through Thursday, March seventh.

This week we’re joined by a veteran reporter turned political insider for perspective on the state government issues to watch this year and the clash of interests behind the scenes.

Paul Queary is a former AP reporter and editor turned strategic political communications consultant who now oversees The Washington Observer newsletter, providing an insider’s perspective on state government and politics.

“It’s going to be very interesting. Interesting to see how the various kinds of interest groups with skin in the game respond to these initiatives during the campaign year,” said Queary.

Watch or just listen to the full interview with Paul here:

Earlier this week we spoke with the governor and the caucus leaders from both parties in the House and Senate.

See those interviews here:

One-on-one with Governor Jay Inslee

One-on-one with Senate Republican Leader John Braun (R-Centralia)

One-on-one with Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig (D-Spokane)

One-on-one with House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma)

One-on-one with House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary (R-Auburn)