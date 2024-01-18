Legislative Review – January 18, 2024

The House Environment & Energy hears a bill to phase out mercury containing lights in Washington by 2026. Over 1,500 people signed up to support or oppose a bill heard by the House Finance Committee to create a new 1 percent tax on property sales over $3 million dollars, with the money raised going toward affordable housing. The Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks Committee hears a bill to create a pilot program allowing people to kill the first wolf that returns to a site where livestock was attacked.