Inside Olympia — Governor Jay Inslee

For our final Inside Olympia episode of 2023, host Austin Jenkins sits down for a full hour with Governor Jay Inslee.

We cover the field with the governor, both looking ahead to the 2024 and his policy and budget proposals for the upcoming legislative session — plus a “year in review” look back at 2023.

Topics covered include:

The fentanyl crisis.

Behavioral health.

Homelessness.

Housing.

The Climate Commitment Act.

Gas prices.

Potential ballot initiatives on the Climate Commitment Act, police pursuits, WA Cares, capital gains tax, and parental rights.

Problems at Echo Glen and Green Hill Schools.

A new I-5 Columbia River bridge.

Transportation funding.

Republican criticisms of the governor’s policies.

K-12 schools and students.

The state ferry system.

The Israel-Hamas War and campus protests.

President Biden.

All that and more, in our final episode of 2023.