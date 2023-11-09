Inside Olympia — Health Insurance, Electric Cars

WAHealthPlanFinder.org has kicked off its annual open enrollment period, for those in need of health insurance who don’t get it through their employer and who don’t qualify for Medicaid or Medicare.

This year, the open enrollment period comes in the midst of the “Medicaid Wind Down,” as people temporarily eligible for Medicaid coverage during the COVID pandemic are no longer eligible. Plus, this is the first year health care can be obtained by undocumented Washingtonians, regardless of citizenship status.

We do in depth on these issues, the rising costs of health care and more with Ingrid Ulrey, chief executive officer of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, which operates WAHealthPlanFinder.org.

Plus, planning for an electric vehicle future with Michael Furze of the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package passed by the 2022 legislature sets a 2030 target date for all vehicles sold or registered in Washington to be electric. A more binding 2035 rule will require all new cars sold in the state to be emissions free.

Furze serves on the executive committee of the newly formed Electric Vehicle Coordinating Council, which brings together a number of key state agencies to plan for Washington’s electric vehicle future.

What will it take to bring the state’s charging infrastructure up to par? What about people who can’t afford any new vehicle, much less an electric vehicle? We discuss that and more with Michael Furze.

WA Health Benefit Exchange, WA Health Care Authority, WA Office of the Insurance Commissioner, healthinsurance.org, Association of Washington Health Care Plans

WA Dept of Commerce, WA State Dept of Transportation, Transportation Energy Institute, the US Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (driveelectric.gov), Tesla, Rivian