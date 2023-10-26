Inside Olympia — Labor and Industries Director Joel Sacks

As the gig economy takes root, how is the state of Washington protecting this new class of workers? And how is that changing the work of Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), the state agency charged with protecting workers and overseeing workplaces?

This week on Inside Olympia we put those questions and more to Labor and Industries Director Joel Sacks.

L&I has been much in the news as of late.

It recently began overseeing parts of the work of ride-share drivers that work for companies like Uber and Lyft.

New heat protection rules have been put in place for ag workers and others who work outside during our increasingly hot summers.

The department is in the process of formulating rules that will govern work quotas in high-volume warehouses, like those operated by Amazon.

L&I is proposing a nearly 5 percent hike in workers compensation rate increases for 2024, an increase that drew criticism from the Association of Washington Business.

Plus, ergonomics rules, worker smoke protection rules, and more, as host Austin Jenkins sits down with Washington Labor and Industries Director Joel Sacks, this week on Inside Olympia.