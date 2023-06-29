Inside Olympia: Adjutant General Bret Daugherty, WA National Guard

As the state’s Adjutant General, Daugherty commands all Washington Army and Air National Guard forces and is Director of the State’s Emergency Management and Enhanced 911 programs. He also serves as Homeland Security Advisor to the Governor of Washington, and as State Administrative Agent for all United States Department of Homeland Security grants awarded to Washington’s state, local, tribal and non-profit agencies and organizations.

In a full-hour, in-depth interview, Daugherty looks back on the COVID pandemic and the unprecedented demands that placed on the National Guard, and the new roles played by the Guard to battle the virus.

Also discussed: The Guard’s recent deployments, including assignments to help dealing with civil unrest; prepping for natural disasters, like a possible Cascadia Subduction Zone quake and tsunami that could devastate some areas of Washington; the Washington Guard’s expertise in cybersecurity; and much more.