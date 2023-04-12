The Impact – Legislative Priorities for Counties and Cities

Wherever you live, the policies approved by the state legislature will have local consequences.

What happens in Olympia this year will impact:

where homeowners can split a residential lot or build a backyard cottage to sell or host a loved one

if developers can build multi-unit properties on lots drawn for one house

when police officers are allowed chase vehicles that speed away

how drug possession is approached by law enforcement

and the backlog of individuals with mental health problems being held in county jails because there’s no room in state psychiatric hospitals.

This week we discuss these topics and more with Candice Bock, Director of Government Affairs for the Association of Washington Cities and Eric Johnson, Executive Director of the Washington State Association of Counties.

Watch the interviews here: