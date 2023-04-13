Legislative Review

The House debates late into the evening on a bill that removes requirements that would ease requirements for parental notification when their minor children seek abortion care or gender-affirming care.

The House Transportation Committee hears a bill that would authorize tolls on the new I-5 Columbia River Bridge connecting Vancouver and Portland.

And, both House and Senate work through lists of bills on their “concurrence” calendars, either agreeing with changes made by the opposite chamber or disputing such changes and setting the stage for House-Senate negotiations.