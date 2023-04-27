Inside Olympia — Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck

Last year, following adjournment of the 2022 legislative session, Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck released a statement saying he was deeply disappointed in the Legislature’s lack of action to address Washington’s lack of affordable housing.

A year later, he’s calling the 2033 legislative session an unprecedented year for housing, both in terms of policy bills and budget appropriations.

This week on Inside Olympia, host Austin Jenkins goes in-depth with Washington’s 17th lieutenant governor, Denny Heck. His thoughts on housing, Washington’s business competitiveness, in-person versus virtual legislative sessions, the across-the-aisle mutual respect shown this year by state senators, his 2023 plan to hold roundtables on civil discourse in politics, and much more.