Inside Olympia — First-Term State Legislators

They come from Washington’s 49 legislative districts, from every corner of Washington, from different communities and often with different policy priorities — but they share a couple things: a desire to serve their constituents … to influence public policy … and, they’re all serving in the Legislature for the first time. This week host Austin Jenkins sits down with four first-term legislators, to discuss their backgrounds, why they ran for office, and the issues they’re focused on as newly elected lawmakers.

Democratic State Representatives Emily Alvarado and Darya Farivar represent different parts of Seattle. Alvarado’s 34th Legislative District includes South Seattle, West Seattle, part of Burien, and stretches out into Puget Sound to include Vashon Island. Farivar represents the 46th District, which starts at the University District in the south, and reaches northward through Ravenna and Greenlake to Lake City.

Republican State Representatives Suzanna Schmidt and Stephanie McClintock come from the greater Spokane and Vancouver areas, respectively. Schmidt’s 4th Legislative District borders Idaho to the east, and includes the city of Spokane Valley as well as the greater area of the same name. McClintock’s 18th Legislative District includes parts of Vancouver, the city of Battleground, and the unincorporated parts of Clark County in between.

It’s a big freshman class. Out of the Legislature’s 147 members, 21 are new to the Legislature in 2023. Get to know four of them, this week on Inside Olympia.