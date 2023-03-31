Legislative Review

The Senate holds a floor debate and approves a number of interesting bills.

House Bill 1209 aims to criminalize the sale or possession of pill-making machines, used to manufacture fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

Senate Bill 5199 would exempt newspaper publishers from the business and occupation tax for 10 years, in an effort to help local newspapers survive.

House Bill 1696 would change laws regarding the crimes of stalking and cyberstalking, to making it easier to charge and prosecute such crimes.