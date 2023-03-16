Legislative Review

The House Appropriations Committee hears a bill that would make permanent a pilot program that provides housing and other basic services to students who are homeless or have aged out of the state’s foster care system.

The House Regulated Substances and Gaming Committee hears a bill that would increase penalties for businesses that sell tobacco and vape products to minors, and remove the ability for police to take those substances from minors.

On the House floor, representatives debate a bill that would extend tax preferences for dairy, fruit and vegetable, and seafood processing businesses.