Legislative Review

The House of Representatives met Saturday and passed a slew of bills, including one making changes to the state’s Voting Rights Act, and another to give some people early release from incarceration.

A joint session of House and Senate is called to hear an address from the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö.

The House approves a bill that would place regulations on warehouse distribution centers — which proponents say is necessary to protect workers from injury, but detractors say are an unnecessary burden on businesses.