Inside Olympia — State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal

What is the state of the state’s K-12 public schools post-pandemic? And what are top policy and budget priorities for K-12 in the 2023 legislative session? Host Austin Jenkins sits down for a full-hour, in-depth interview with Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

Among the topics discussed: learning loss during COVID; funding for special education; dual credit opportunities for students; high school credit for work experience; the use of student restraint and isolation in public schools; teaching on race and equity; school choice; transgender students; free school meals; dual-language education; recent student test scores, and the value of student testing; school funding in general and the state budget; and more.