Legislative Review

The House Finance Committee hears a proposal that would place a $2 tax on wireless smart devices to fund state efforts around digital access and equity, with the goal of closing the “digital divide.”

The Senate debates a bill that would change state hate crime laws, removing the requirement that physical injury must occur, and classifying hate crimes as crimes against persons rather than property.

The House Appropriations Committee considered a bill that proposes free breakfast and lunch for all school kids, at a cost to the state of $100 million/year.