Legislative Review

The House Finance Committee hears a bill dubbed by its proponents as the “Affordable Homes Act,” which would raise the real estate excise tax (REET) on certain properties in order to pay for housing via the House Trust Fund.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee hears a bill that would regulate health care mergers, if those mergers would affect access to certain health care services — like abortion services, end-of-life care, and gender-affirming care.

The House Appropriations Committee hears a bill that aims to improve community preparedness when faced with wildfires.