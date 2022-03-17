The Impact – House Speaker and Republican Leader Reflect on 2022 Session

This week on The Impact House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) and House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox (R-Yelm) share their main takeaways from the 2022 Legislative Session in separate interviews.

Watch the full interview here: https://tvw.org/video/the-impact-house-leaders-reflect-on-the-2022-legislative-session-2022031234/.

Keep reading for a sample of what each leader said.

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) “I think last year was actually an enormously productive session for the state legislature and in a short 60 day session, like what we just finished, it’s hard to top that. And it’s kind of amazing to think about the fact that we have we’ve made historic accomplishments this session in all kinds of areas. For House Democrats, we really focused on four primary areas. The first was strengthening the economic well-being of Washingtonians. And, you know, we did everything from expanding the number of nurse educators that we’ll have out there, because of a loan program we’re going to and a grant program we’re going to extend to them, to making sure we expand charity care so we have fewer Washingtonians who have to worry about getting health care and the costs of health care. We did tons of things in higher ed on student loans, a 1% student loan that we’ll start to be able to give to folks and as well as expanding the Washington College Grant, and then also helping students apply for financial aid so that they can have access to those things. So that’s a big piece of work that we did. We also worked really hard to make sure that we are serving Washingtonians better and this, this has so many kind of topic areas that we worked in. Everything from making sure that our voting places and our school board meetings are safe and don’t have weapons in them to keep our democracy strong. We did a bill that prohibited the carrying of firearms into those kinds of places, but we did work on student behavioral health, mental health needs, and investing in those needs and teacher shortages, really a lot related to rebuilding our education system after two years of shut down. And then our two other big areas were advancing racial equity and again in the schools we provide, we had a bill from Tina Orwall that advances language access in schools so that all parents can really participate in their kid’s education, and strengthening recruitment of a diverse candidates for our state patrol so that our Washington State Patrol actually reflects the people who live in this state. And then on climate crisis, people would probably say that it’s our transportation package that is the biggest advance on the climate crisis. But we also passed a number of pieces of legislation there. And then we had a historic capital budget and a historic operating budget in which we’re investing in Washington families across the board in so many ways. . .” House Speaker Laurie Jinkins on The Impact March 16th, 2022