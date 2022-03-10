Inside Olympia — Lisa Brown

This week host Austin Jenkins sits down with economist and State Senate majority leader Lisa Brown, who heads the Washington State Department of Commerce.

Since COVID hit, Commerce has been deeply involved in many of the programs designed to help Washingtonians weather the recession — from rent and utility assistance to small business assistance to programs targeting homelessness, and the lack of affordable housing in Washington state.

In addition, Commerce is involved in a major effort to build out broadband to underserved areas in the state. And, helping maintain and expand Washington’s manufacturing sector.

What are some of the biggest challenges facing Washington’s economy, and how is state government addressing those challenges? Check out this week’s interview with Washington Commerce Director Lisa Brown.