The Impact

Impact host Mike McClanahan presents an overview of key issues lawmakers are expected to deal with during the 60 day legislative session that began January 10th. This episode features commentary and clips from the governor and leaders from the House and Senate Democratic and Republican Caucuses who shared their priorities in separate one-on-one interviews with Mike during TVW’s 2022 Session Opener Special.

Halfway through the first week of the 2022 legislative session here are a few examples of what’s on the table for debate in Olympia:

· Long-term care program changes

· Long overdue transportation projects

· $800 million to combat homelessness

· Potential changes for the new use of force guidelines for law enforcement

· Expanding state parks while eliminating Discover Pass fees

· A $7500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases

In the second half of the episode Mike and Dr. Nathan Schlicher, (Emergency Medicine/WSMA) discuss the current crisis in hospital capacity across the state, how new variants may target different cells, and whether we should be focus on trying to eradicate COVID or learning to live with a virus that’s never going away.