Inside Olympia – House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, Housing Issues

We continue our 4-week series of interviewing legislative leaders — this week, an interview with Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins. Plus, housing and homelessness issues with two state senators.

Host Austin Jenkins goes in-depth with Speaker Jinkins on a host of issues, including delaying the state’s long-term care program, following up on 2021 with new bills addressing police accountability, and the House Democratic Caucus’ continuing focus on equity.

Senators Patty Kuderer and Phil Fortunato, the Democratic chair and ranking Republican on the Senate Housing and Local Government Committee, discuss housing legislation begin considered by the Legislature. Perhaps the most high-profile bill is Gov Inslee’s requested “missing middle” proposal aimed at promoting denser housing around transit hubs. The bill would preempt local zoning in certain areas in order to rezone single-family zoning to mutli-family.