“We need to say no to some of our friends. We really do. And a lot of that is labor. That’s a hard thing to do, I get it.”

Retiring Washington state Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, urged Democrats to exercise fiscal restraint, even when it means disappointing political allies.

On the upside, Springer says preserving charter schools and advancing wildfire prevention legislation rank among his proudest accomplishments after 22 years in office.

The House deputy majority leader also reflects on his role defending small businesses within an increasingly progressive Democratic caucus.

Springer explained why he voted for the tax on salaries above $1 million despite criticizing its design and the campaign to preserve it.

He agrees with former Govs. Gary Locke and Chris Gregoire that state spending has become misaligned with priorities and warns that Democrats must exercise greater fiscal restraint, even when that means disappointing labor unions and other longtime allies.