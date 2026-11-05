Inside Olympia – Education Tax Credit Debate

“Let’s get states back in a position of saying we want to focus it on low income youth or we want to focus it public and private on kids struggling in reading or math. Any shape would be better than what it has today, but the explicit rules by US Treasury right now says states shall not put any conditions, any additional conditions on.”

Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction

“If so many people are giving their dollars to scholarship granting organizations whose primary purpose is to provide scholarships to private and religious schools, [and] we see a great sucking sound, then maybe it will be an opportunity to really undertake a rigorous evaluation of our public school system.”

Laura Ruderman, CEO, Technology Alliance

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is weighing whether to participate in a federal education tax credit program that supporters say could bring hundreds of millions of dollars annually to students.

Technology Alliance CEO Laura Ruderman and Math Agency founder Mike Preiner told TVW the program could expand tutoring and college advising while strengthening Washington’s future workforce.

State schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal warned that private and religious schools could capture most of the benefits. He wants Washington to delay participation until federal rules provide greater accountability and protections for public education.

Democratic governors are divided over participation. Ferguson’s office says it is reviewing the rules and has not yet reached a decision.