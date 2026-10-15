Inside Olympia – Utility Affordability and Energy Futures

“If I had the magic wand, the ability to write that law today, there is no question that what we would do is lean into the fundamental problem of permitting and building, the inability to build anything in this state.”

“I think if it were up to me, I would triple down on small module nuclear.”

Reuven Carlyle, Co-founder, Earth Finance

“So I think you need to add flexibility, both in terms of the deadlines and both in terms of the fuels.”

“What we need to do now is engage consumers so they can have more control, both on costs and on reliability.”

Todd Myers, VP of Research, Washington Policy Center

Former Democratic State Sen. Reuven Carlyle acknowledges shortcomings in implementing Washington’s clean energy laws, while Washington Policy Center researcher Todd Myers calls for extending their deadlines.

On TVW’s Inside Olympia, Carlyle said lawmakers failed to adequately address permitting and infrastructure barriers when requiring utilities to transition away from fossil fuels. Myers argued the mandates themselves are driving up costs and threatening reliability.

Despite their differences, both endorsed faster permitting, small modular nuclear reactors and greater consumer engagement to improve efficiency.