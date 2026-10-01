Inside Olympia – Supreme Court Elections

“It’s about judicial philosophy and whether or not they’re looking to be a judge that’s going to rule on the law and not be politically looking for outcomes.”

Tim Kovis, Full Court Press

“They don’t want to replace the Legislature, they don’t want to replace the executive. But they also recognize that they have the ability and indeed the responsibility to interpret the constitution.”

Andrew Villeneuve, Northwest Policy Institute/Northwest Policy Foundation

Five of Washington’s nine Supreme Court seats are on the ballot this fall, putting competing views of the judiciary before voters. Full Court Press Executive Director Tim Kovis argues for greater judicial restraint, saying courts should apply the law rather than pursue policy outcomes. Andrew Villeneuve of the Northwest Progressive Institute and Northwest Progressive Foundation says courts must respect the boundaries between branches but also have a responsibility to interpret the constitution. Despite that disagreement, both say voters should examine a candidate’s qualifications, temperament and overall record rather than judge a justice by one ruling.

