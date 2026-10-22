Inside Olympia – Countdown to November 3 Election

“I think the bigger deal is look, you’re trying to chase down, you know, tens of people when you have totally disenfranchised twenty thousand Washingtonians with your postmark change.”

“Here’s the thing … it’s not just November third, Election Day, we’re done, we can just, you know, walk away. No, because from November third to certification, those critical days, things can happen.”

Federal authorities have issued approximately 60 subpoenas for individual Washington voter records ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs told Inside Olympia. The disclosure comes as the Trump administration seeks to set aside up to 20,000 California ballots tied to suspected noncitizens, raising questions about possible enforcement actions in Washington. Hobbs says his office is cooperating with individual subpoenas but successfully fought a federal demand for its complete voter database. He also warns that Postal Service changes have contributed to thousands of rejected ballots and that reduced federal cybersecurity support has weakened election security coordination. Hobbs says Washington is preparing for potential disruptions through election certification.