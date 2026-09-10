Inside Olympia – Washington’s Wildfire Season

“You can’t rely on just those who have single-role wildfire responsibilities anymore. It has to be kind of a core mission of firefighters statewide and really nationally now.”

Steve Brooks, Executive Director, Washington Fire Chiefs

“Fast initial attack is what stops fires from spreading.”

Leonard Johnson, Chief, McLane Black Lake Fire Department

“This is an absolute tragedy what happened in Spokane. It’s also an opportunity to build back smarter.”

Washington’s 2026 wildfire season demonstrated how quickly a wildland fire can become an urban disaster. The Spokane Complex fires destroyed or damaged hundreds of structures and forced fire departments to confront wildland and structural fires simultaneously.

Fire Chief Leonard Johnson said exceptionally receptive fuels required departments to prepare for rapidly developing incidents. Steve Brooks of the Washington Fire Chiefs said wildfire readiness is increasingly part of routine firefighter training.

Washington Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer said the consequences could extend to the homeowners insurance market as Spokane rebuilds. She said wildfire mitigation is now “really, really critical,” particularly as insurers assess the risk of covering homes in vulnerable communities.