Inside Olympia – Washington’s Evolving Cannabis Market

“We’re still searching for what it means.”

Federal cannabis policy changes, market consolidation and illicit-market enforcement remain among the biggest challenges facing Washington’s regulated marijuana industry, according to Liquor and Cannabis Board leaders. Executive Director Will Lukela said regulators are still evaluating the implications of federal cannabis rescheduling, while Director of Policy and External Relations Justin Nordhorn described a market facing structural imbalances between producers, processors and retailers. Officials also pointed to ongoing social equity licensing barriers, local government restrictions and efforts to modernize cannabis traceability systems. Lukela said one continuing concern is preserving opportunities for smaller operators in a marketplace facing growing competitive pressures.