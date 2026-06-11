Inside Olympia – The Future of Local News

“Journalism has a PR problem.”

Kaarin Austin, founding director, Washington News Fund

“Local news does not have a trust problem. Local news has a consumption problem.”

Matt Powers, communications professor, University of Washington

As policymakers, philanthropists and news organizations search for ways to rebuild local journalism, University of Washington professor Matt Powers says the starting point may be understanding what audiences actually choose to consume.

He told Inside Olympia that people often say they value certain kinds of news, but their daily habits tell a more revealing story focused on social media and digital platforms rather than traditional news outlets.

Washington News Fund director Kaarin Austin outlined efforts to attract new philanthropic investment into local journalism, including a goal of raising $1.5 million this year.

The discussion explored sustainability, artificial intelligence, corporate support and the question of who should decide which news organizations receive funding as Washington searches for new models to support local information needs.