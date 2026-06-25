Inside Olympia – The Economic and Cultural Value of Public Art

“They bring a space to life in a way that almost nothing else does.”

“Everybody’s legacy is important. Everybody’s story should be told.”

“The idea is to have a hotbed of activity that stimulates the economy, that helps tourists come in, that makes them like cool places to live and work.”

Retiring ArtsWA executive director Karen Hanan says public art is both a cultural asset and an economic development tool. During an exit interview after 12 years in the role, Hanan highlighted Washington’s collection of more than 5,000 public artworks, the state’s network of 25 creative districts and efforts to support artists through grants, education and community programs.

State Poet Laureate Derek Sheffield said the arts help people build connections with each other and their communities, “All this public art and public places we’re making a case for the better angels of our natures.”

Both argued that arts investments strengthen local economies while creating spaces that reflect community identity.