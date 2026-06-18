Inside Olympia – Labor & Industries Investigates Longview

“We have six months to go in, do our investigation (of the Longview disaster), and then issue any potential monetary penalties or findings.”

“We can never be everywhere all the time.”

“What my commitment to the business community and to workers who pay premiums is that we will focus on steady and predictable change in rates.”

Washington Labor & Industries Director Joel Sacks says the agency’s investigation into the Longview tank implosion that killed 11 workers could take nearly the full six months allowed under state law. Sacks said L&I and the federal Chemical Safety Board are conducting separate investigations while the state also administers workers’ compensation benefits for affected families.

The Inside Olympia interview also focused on rising workers’ compensation costs, growing long-term disability claims and concerns from employers about premium increases. Sacks defended recent rate decisions and highlighted plans to hire more claims managers and restart the agency’s technology modernization project, saying newer systems will improve service for injured workers and employers alike.