Executive Order Aimed at Workplace Menopause Accommodations

Gov. Bob Ferguson this week issued an executive order aimed at improving workplace support systems for women experiencing menopause-related symptoms, saying that too many women are leaving their jobs or limiting their roles due to lack of support.

“We are losing people in the workforce with tremendous knowledge, tremendous experience,” said Ferguson. “We are losing their voices in leadership because we’re not doing enough to prepare for a natural stage of life that impacts half our population.”

The Mayo Clinic notes that perimenopause, the hormonal fluctuations that precede menopause, often begin when women are in their 40s, but some women experience it in their 30s. According to the Centers for Disease Control, menopause generally occurs between ages 45 and 55.

The order calls on the Washington State Women’s Commission to develop standards and training programs to support staff experiencing menopause or perimenopause. It also directs cabinet agencies to work with the commission to ensure reasonable accommodation policies are in place. Among the recommendations are flexible dress codes, access to temperature controls, and telework options.

Common symptoms women experience include hot flashes, night sweats, trouble sleeping, mood changes, depression, memory problems, and difficulty concentrating, according to the CDC.

Supporters of the executive order say it’s an issue of fairness for women, but also argue that there is a broader economic cost to having experienced workers pass up leadership roles or leave the workforce entirely due to menopause related symptoms.

“Right now, in Washington, there are 600,000 women in our workforce that are between the ages of 40 and 59. That’s 600,000 women who are navigating perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause without the supports they need to stay in work to support their families and support the Washington economy,” said Brittany Gregory, executive director of the Washington State Women’s Commission.

April Haberman says she founded the menopause workplace training consultancy Midovia because of her personal experience.

“We have less than 20% of organizations that have any type of menopause support and yet, women that we have surveyed expect it,” Haberman said.

“Women are suffering in silence and stigma because the organizations don’t have policies and structures in place so that they can be supported,” she said. “That gap between what women need and what women are given is exactly where good careers begin to silently, quietly, fall apart.”