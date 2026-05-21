Inside Olympia – Mike Fancher on Transparency and Open Government

“The public wants to know what went into this pudding, what deals were cut.”

“The trust comes from the engagement.”

“We win some battles, but we’re still losing the war.”

Mike Fancher says Washington’s open government protections are steadily weakening as lawmakers expand exemptions, assert legislative privilege and resist broader transparency reforms. The former Seattle Times executive editor, now president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, called the trend “death by a thousand cuts” and urged a broader civic response. Fancher said public trust depends on transparency and engagement, arguing that modernization should focus on making records easier and faster to access, not restricting disclosure. He said Washington can still reclaim the spirit of the original voter-approved transparency initiative, but warned the state is losing ground unless the public becomes more engaged.