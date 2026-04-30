WA Attorney General Sues Albertsons Over BOGO Pricing Practices

A partial image of the first page of the new consumer protection lawsuit.

This week Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown announced a consumer protection lawsuit targeting Albertsons, Safeway, and Haggen stores related to price changes before and after buy one, get one sales.

The complaint alleges that the three stores under the Albertsons corporate umbrella artificially raised prices in the weeks leading up to a BOGO promotion then lowered them after it ended. The AG’s office claims the stores overcharged Washington shoppers across more than 3 million transactions from October 2019 to May 2024.

“When people go in, they think they’re getting a deal. What they’re really doing is paying an inflated price for that first product and at the end of day, I think people just want to be told the truth,” Brown told TVW’s The Impact.

Albertsons released a statement saying it strongly disagrees with the claims made by the Attorney General’s Office. The company contends the AG’s allegations are based on “flawed analysis and data errors.”

Brown argues Albertsons has settled similar lawsuits in other states and on behalf of other plaintiffs in Washington.

“They should know better because they’ve already been held liable for this,” said Brown.

The company says it will address the matter in court and maintains that the stores are “committed to complying with the law and to offering customers clear value through our promotions.”

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown speaks at a press conference. (TVW)