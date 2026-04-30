Inside Olympia — Washington Ferries and Passenger Rail

“We need to break out of the mold of the past of what ferry systems look like.”

John Vezina, deputy assistant secretary, WSDOT

“I think that with capacity improvements, we can get closer to the goal of 88%.”

Kirk Fredrickson, manager of passenger rail services, WSDOT

Washington transportation leaders say they are preparing for a World Cup travel surge with limited room to expand capacity. Ferry officials plan to run full service with backup vessels ready, aiming to minimize disruptions during peak demand.

On the rail side, efforts to add service fell short due to track access and equipment constraints. Fredrickson said he asked Amtrak for even a single extra coach car, telling leadership: “It’s the World Cup. It’s the biggest sporting event in the world. Can you give me one car?”

New trains are coming, but not in time for summer travel.