Inside Olympia – Chris Reykdal, OSPI

“We don’t need studies to see how clear the research is. We need courage.”

“It’s louder in the lunchrooms and in the hallways because kids are talking to each other.”

Washington is falling behind other states adopting school cellphone bans, Superintendent Chris Reykdal said, criticizing lawmakers for ordering a study instead of acting. “We are behind. We are behind,” he said, pointing to improved student focus in states with restrictions. At the same time, Reykdal called the state’s education budget “painful,” warning funding is not keeping pace with inflation. “We grew, but we didn’t grow as much as inflation was necessary,” he said. Districts are expected to cut programs and consider consolidation as enrollment declines continue statewide.