Inside Olympia – Office of Independent Investigations

“We have proven that this idea that the Legislature had to independently investigate use of deadly force cases by police was something that could happen that can be done well, can be done fairly and neutrally.”

“This is the opposite of a mistake.”

Roger Rogoff

“When you start from nothing and you have something, it’s better than the nothing that you started with.”

Rep. Debra Entenman

Former OII director Roger Rogoff says Washington has proved independent police deadly force investigations can be done “well, can be done fairly and neutrally,” even if the agency is still years away from full statewide operation. Rep. Debra Entenman, who sponsored the 2021 law creating OII, said she understands the pace, supports the agency’s direction and was surprised to learn of Rogoff’s departure in the news. Both said the long-term vision still includes stronger independence and broader accountability.