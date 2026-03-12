Inside Olympia — Monica Alexander, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Training Commission

“I don’t like it when police officers have to wait a long time to get through an investigation. It is stressful for them.”

“We can always stand to improve. It doesn’t mean that everything that law enforcement was doing was wrong.”

Outgoing Criminal Justice Training Commission Executive Director Monica Alexander said the decertification system created through police reform laws is working.

“If you think about over 10,000 police officers and corrections officers that are all certified and you’re talking about 135 (decertifications) in how many years? That’s really not that many,” she said.

The CJTC oversees police training and officer certification statewide. Since the 2021 reforms, the agency has expanded its accountability role.

Alexander said more than 1,000 cases remain under review and additional investigators are still needed.