Inside Olympia — Senate Supplemental Budget

“If that money doesn’t come in, we have many difficult years ahead, no doubt about it.” — Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, 38th Legislative District, speaking on the proposal for an income tax on earnings above $1 million.
“My opinion is they want to pass this bill this year in order to get it before the Supreme Court and have the Supreme Court overturn their ruling that says income is property and it must be taxed uniformly.” — Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, 25th Legislative District
Senate Ways and Means Chair June Robinson says Democrats’ supplemental budget math is driven by rising “maintenance level” costs — continuing current services as inflation and utilization rise. She backs major savings in subsidized child care by shifting payments toward attendance-based reimbursement, noting: “Right now, if a child is enrolled in Working Connections Child Care and attends at all, the provider gets paid for the entire month.”
Robinson also defends booking a proposed tax on people earning more than $1 million a year in future budget planning. Republican Sen. Chris Gildon calls the plan budgeting “based off of hope.”