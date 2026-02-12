Inside Olympia – Chief Justice Debra L. Stephens

“We’re still a tiny fraction of the near general fund budget. And we’re running an entire branch of government that is so critical to people’s ability to meaningfully belong in society, from criminal justice needs to family support to drug courts and juvenile services.”“If you look at measures of diversity, women, ethnic minorities, geographical diversity on the bench statewide in our state and others, it comes through initial appointment more often than not.”

Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra L. Stephens says the courts are navigating tight budgets, rising security threats and an unusual wave of turnover on the nine-member Supreme Court that will have brough five new members in about two years. Stephens defended gubernatorial appointments amid criticism that midterm exits create political advantages, noting appointees get one vote initially – the governor’s – and must quickly face voters and “have to earn the rest.” Stephens warned court security is “nowhere near” adequately funded and highlighted 2026 State of the Judiciary priorities including disability justice, Indigenous justice and access-to-justice work.