Inside Olympia — Robert J. Jones, President, University of Washington

“Any additional cuts at the level that are being proposed will be, will do significant harm.”

“It’s unfair to bring in a graduate student for a master’s or postdoc or a PhD or a postdoc and not know if you’re going to have the funds to finish, for them to allow them to finish their degrees or to finish their training.”

“These two flagship universities in the state — two public universities that have a very deep, critically important research mission — must find ways to collaborate as hard as we compete with each other.”

“The challenges we face in society and across the world are too large and too complex for any one professor, any one university to solve alone.”

University of Washington President Robert J. Jones says proposed state budget cuts and federal research uncertainty could threaten the university’s education, research and clinical missions. Jones warned lawmakers that further reductions will do “significant harm,” slowing efforts to expand affordability, including his goal of more undergraduates graduating debt-free. He said UW continues to see strong demand and enrollment growth across three campuses. Jones also said federal instability has chilled graduate recruitment because faculty cannot responsibly bring in new students without confidence funding will last through completion. He urged deeper collaboration across institutions to sustain innovation and public value.