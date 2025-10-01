WA State Ferries: Staffing Gains, Mechanical Breakdowns 

In recent years a steady stream of breakdowns, delays, and schedule changes have disrupted service for the nation’s largest ferry fleet as passengers and administrators contend with mechanical failures and staffing limitations.

In August, electrical issues took the state’s first diesel to hybrid-electric conversion ferry out of service just a month after its high-profile launch.

Back in March, Governor Bob Ferguson delayed two other ferry conversion projects until after the 2026 World Cup. “The increase in demand caused by these major events will put additional stress on an already strained system,” said Ferguson.

However, plans to add new hybrid-electric ferries are moving forward. In an interview at TVW the executive director of Washington State Ferries said the agency expects to have the first newly constructed hybrid vessel by 2030. Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey emphasized that the system needs a total of twenty-six vessels. They only have twenty-one. On top of that, many of the existing fleet are at or near the end of their intended service lives.

“We’re going to have to keep 11 boats going way beyond that 60-year life,” said Nevey. “We need 16 new boats to overcome the aging issue.”

Keeping the boats going has been a major challenge for WSF mechanics.

“The engineering teams have been doing a lot of planning on how we can get all of the maintenance done and keep the boats running. It’s just it’s the biggest challenge we face,” said Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey.

Complicating matters, the state’s newest diesel ferry, a boat delivered in 2018, suffered engine failure on Sept. 28th. Per Nevey, there will be a full investigation into what happened with the MV Suquamish.

The ferry shuffle that followed impacted another route.

“You pull one thing out of somewhere and something else breaks,” said Nevey. “We’re constantly trying to manage that.”

Despite the breakdowns, Nevey sees signs of progress.

“We had 400 fewer cancellations this summer than last, even with 3,500 more trips,” Nevey said.

He credits a new state-funded career advancement program for helping to tackle staffing gaps for higher echelon jobs. It’s an idea Nevey imported from the cruise industry he left behind.

“There was nothing here to support people going from entry level jobs to getting the qualifications they need to become a captain,” he added.

Previously, to move up to those roles, ferry workers had to take time off and shoulder their own tuition.

“Now the state fully funds all of that education and you get paid while you’re doing it,“ said Nevey.

These days the agency has more qualified mates than it has openings, according to Nevey.

“We’re building the system now so we never have these problems again,” Nevey said.