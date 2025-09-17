The Federal Tax Credit—Private School Debate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new federal law will allow states to set up K-12 scholarship organizations funded by individual taxpayers. The law also spells out a matching tax credit to taxpayers for donations up to $1700.

This week on The Impact, Education researcher Marguerite Roza of the Georgetown University Edunomics Lab shared her take on the federal change.

“States have to opt into this. If Washington state were to opt in, that means there would be more scholarships floating around for kids to go to private schools,” said Roza.

Each state will decide whether to allow the K-12 scholarship organizations before the law takes effect in 2027. Even in states that opt out, Roza notes, taxpayers will be able to donate across state lines to receive the credit.

“They’ll still be able to donate, but the money won’t stay here. So, that’s going to be a conundrum, I think, for the governor who will have to make that decision,” says Roza.

Teachers’ unions have been fierce opponents of school voucher programs in states that have them and Washington Education Association President Larry Delaney is wary of the federal law expected to boost private school enrollment in the years to come.

“They’re calling them scholarships. I think we need to be clear, they are vouchers,” says Delaney.

Delaney believes the tax credit will primarily benefit wealthier households. He describes the federal program as a slippery slope and a step towards state-level vouchers.

“When you look across the country at states that have expanded voucher programs, it is universally to the detriment of public education,” said Delaney.