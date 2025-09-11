Inside Olympia: State Schools Chief Demands Bold Action on AI, Education Funding

Washington’s top education official is pressing lawmakers to safeguard K-12 funding and move decisively on artificial intelligence in schools.

This week on Inside Olympia, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal told host Austin Jenkins he’ll ask the Legislature for about $10 million in 2026 to fund teacher training and statewide licenses for AI tutoring tools. He argues the state must act quickly to ensure equitable access.

“If you wait until it’s perfect, it will be a decade from now, and the inequalities will be massive,” says Reykdal. “AI is in the middle of everything, because students are making it in a big way. Teachers are doing it. We’re doing it in our everyday lives.”

The request comes as test scores slowly rebound but achievement gaps remain, particularly for students in higher-poverty districts. Reykdal says education should be spared from cuts in a tight budget year.

“If you not willing to change the tax code and stop hammering the middle class and low income students. If you’re not willing to make that change, don’t take it out on kids. Don’t take it out on early learnings. Don’t take it out on our K 12 students,” he says.