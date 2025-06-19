The Impact: Waterfalls, Stars, and Wildlife, Washington State Park Getaways

Ready for a change of pace, change of scenery? It may be closer than you think. Washington’s roughly 120 state parks offer outdoor “wow” moments for every level of adventurer.

Washington State Parks Communications Manager Sarah Fronk speaks with host Mike McClanahan on the set of TVW’s The Impact. (Watch the interview here.)

“If you go to Wallace Falls State Park, you can pass by three waterfalls and you are climbing! I think sometimes people think of state parks as sort of flat land and easy — Wallace Falls is no joke,” said Sarah Fronk, Washington State Parks Communications Manager.

Another option is a gentle stroll along the whale-friendly shores of Cama Beach near Camano Island State Park.

Cama Beach State Park, Courtesy: TVW

“Every time I have been there, I have seen whales, orca whales, which is really, really incredible,” said Fronk.

“We’ve got lakes where you can boat, you can fish, you can kayak, you can paddle board,” said Fronk. “I am dying to get out to Moran State Park over in the San Juan Islands. I have not seen it with my own eyes, but what I’ve been told is that it should be a national park, that it is so vast and really, really beautiful.”

A $10 one-day pass will get you access to a state park or you can upgrade to an annual Discover Pass. Right now they are $30, but the price goes up to $45 in October.

Same day reservations are offered online, but this is the busy season. “It’s going to be a little bit harder to find spots at our most popular campgrounds on the weekends. But there’s still going to be availability during the week to get out there and explore,” said Fronk.

Mount Pilchuck State Park, Courtesy: TVW