Inside Olympia: State Supreme Court Justice Debra Stephens 

This week on Inside Olympia, Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Deborah Stephens joined host Austin Jenkins for a wide-ranging hour-long conversation about the court’s work, its values, and the challenges facing the state’s judicial system.

Despite polarization, the Washington Supreme Court’s leader says real dialogue, diverse voices, and structural reform can strengthen the justice system.

Some quotes:

“Just because something is normal doesn’t mean it was ever neutral.”

“People from diverse backgrounds need to be in rooms where decisions are being made.”

“The standards that are being referenced… date back to a decision in 2012.”

“I have such incredible optimism for where we can go and for all of the commitment I see in people around me.”

Stephens reaffirmed the court’s unapologetic commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, even amid a growing national backlash. She says Washington’s courts are continuing to evaluate policies and legal traditions that may appear neutral but historically have not been. “Just because something is normal doesn’t mean it was ever neutral,” she said.

She also underscored the importance of diverse voices in decision-making spaces. “More people from marginalized communities are joining in places of decision-making authority,” Stephens notes. “It changes the conversation.”

Stephens explained that being a justice is not solely about hearing cases. Roughly half the job involves administrative leadership, including rulemaking, overseeing the state’s legal system, managing the court’s own operations, and ensuring equitable access to justice across Washington’s diverse geography.

The Chief Justice also honored the legacy of the late Justice Susan Owens, who served more than two decades on the high court. Stephens recalls Owens’ razor-sharp intellect, wit, and deep commitment to rural and tribal courts. “She cooked on a wood stove in the ’80s because she thought it was cool,” Stephens said, reflecting on Owens’ distinctive blend of intellect and folksiness.

As public scrutiny of the judiciary increases—particularly in high-profile federal cases—Stephens warned of declining institutional trust. “Our democracy is a fragile thing,” she says. “The system works when people are willing to use the system to work.”

Stephens discussed access to justice issues, including efforts to expand and reform public defense and reduce attorney caseloads. She highlighted new jury pay pilot programs that increase compensation from $10 to $100 per day in Pierce County, noting early signs of more diverse juries. “People who were not able to serve now have the ability to serve,” she said.

She also reflected on the promise and perils of artificial intelligence in the courts, voicing concerns about inequity, privacy, and the reliability of evidence. While AI tools may offer efficiencies, she cautioned that machine learning can “compound bias” and must be handled with care. “You don’t want to run a draft of an opinion through ChatGPT,” she adds.

Despite challenges, Stephens closed with hope: “When we really talk to one another and assume the best intention, good things happen.”