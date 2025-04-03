Inside Olympia: First-Term State Reps. Natasha Hill, Brian Burnett

For many viewers, our first-time legislator interviews are a favorite. What is it like to be a brand new legislator? How can new members make a difference and influence the debate in Olympia?

Two new Eastern Washington lawmakers from opposite sides of the political aisle reflect on their first term. They told Inside Olympia host Austin Jenkins that it has been a whirlwind of learning, pressure, and unexpected appreciation for the work under the Capitol dome.

Rep. Natasha Hill, D-Spokane, and Rep. Brian Burnett, R-Wenatchee, bring vastly different life experiences to Olympia, but both describe their early days in office with humility and intensity.

“It’s not like anything that I’ve ever experienced before,” Hill said. “You’re really just getting your feet wet, learning from the folks around you, and learning as you go.”

Hill, a Spokane attorney and longtime advocate for equity in Eastern Washington, said entering the Legislature during a time of fiscal crisis added weight to her role. “It’s been a very ominous experience, honestly. We know things are not good,” she said. “Coming in, it didn’t feel good at all. It felt like we’re not gonna be able to get anything new done, especially as a new member.”

For Burnett, a former Chelan County sheriff with 23 years in law enforcement, the shift from executive leadership to being one of 98 House members was jarring but ultimately rewarding.

“The first three, four weeks was just unbelievably [like] drinking from a fire hose,” he said.

Burnett thinks he’s had an impact on the conversation around law enforcement, for instance Gov. Ferguson’s $100-million proposal to hire new police officers. “Don’t just go in and spend $100 million to try to increase staffing. There’s so many other things I think we can do to enhance the relationship between public servants, law enforcement, and the communities that we serve.”

Both lawmakers said they hope to continue building relationships and delivering results as their first term unfolds.