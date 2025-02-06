Inside Olympia: Public Works Board Turns 40

For 40 years, the Washington State Public Works Board has quietly played a crucial role in shaping communities across the state—ensuring water flows, roads connect, and essential infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Created in 1985 to help local governments finance critical projects amid soaring interest rates, the board has since invested more than $3.6 billion in over 2,200 projects that form the backbone of daily life.

Unlike high-profile state agencies, the Public Works Board operates with little public attention, but its work is vital. The board provides funding for water, sewer, stormwater, and wastewater systems—services that often go unnoticed until they fail. And as infrastructure ages, populations grow, and climate challenges mount, the board has expanded its scope to meet new demands. In recent years, it has prioritized broadband expansion, climate-resilient infrastructure, and support for housing development by ensuring utilities can sustain growth. It has also begun addressing contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of chemicals found in municipal water systems.

Appearing on TVW’s Inside Olympia, board members detailed their evolving priorities with host Austin Jenkins. Board Chair Kathryn Gardow emphasized the board’s ongoing mission, stating, “The need never goes away.” Executive Director Maria Jawad echoed that sentiment, pointing to the increasing strain on aging infrastructure.

Broadband, once considered a luxury, is now as essential as roads and bridges. Recognizing this, the board secured $45 million for broadband expansion, quickly deploying funds to underserved areas. While federal funding now plays a significant role, the board remains instrumental in ensuring connectivity in rural communities.

Infrastructure investment is also a critical factor in addressing Washington’s housing crisis. “Affordable housing requires affordable infrastructure,” said board member Kelly Snyder. Without adequate water and sewer capacity, new housing developments stall. Through low-interest loans and grants, the board helps local governments expand these systems without placing excessive costs on residents.

Despite its essential work, the board has faced financial instability. Its funding model relies on tax revenue and loan repayments, allowing it to offer low-interest loans—some as low as 0.5%. However, during economic downturns, the Legislature has occasionally redirected these funds, disrupting long-term planning. “There’s always the concern,” Gardow acknowledged, highlighting the board’s continued advocacy for financial stability.

The board also prioritizes equity, working to ensure funding reaches communities of all sizes. It assists smaller jurisdictions that may lack dedicated grant writers, aiming to make project proposals stand on their own merit.

Looking ahead, the board is urging lawmakers to remove the sunset date on SYNC, a workgroup that coordinates infrastructure investments across state agencies. It is also requesting $400 million in new funding to support critical infrastructure, including the 1.1 million new homes expected over the next two decades. However, with the state facing a projected $10-12 billion deficit, securing that funding will be a challenge.

Another looming concern is the future of federal funding programs. Board member Rowe warned of “sleeper issues on the horizon,” including the eventual expiration of federal broadband expansion funds and the ongoing battle against PFAS contamination.

Despite the uncertainties, the board’s leaders remain focused on their mission. “Just as people age, so does infrastructure,” Gardow said. “The need never goes away.”