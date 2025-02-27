“You could pass a budget that balances over the two- and four-year period, that doesn’t raise taxes, and doesn’t harm Washingtonians that depend on state services. Absolutely.”

That’s House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary, commenting on the top issue of the 2025 legislative session: how to fill a multi-billion-dollar gap in the state budget. Stokesbary argues that state revenue is still growing, and that by prioritizing government spending a no-new-taxes budget is achievable.

This week on the budget front, House Democrats launched a new website (https://housedemocrats.wa.gov/wa-budget-cuts/) that lists potential cuts, and contends an all-cuts, no-new-taxes budget would be disastrous for state services like health care, higher education, long-term care and more.

And, Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson held a press conference where he laid out plans to save $4 billion through eliminating about 1,000 state full-time positions, one furlough day per month for most state workers, state agency travel cuts and other measures.

During the second half of the show, State Rep. Kristine Reeves discussed her legislation to end the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products in Washington, citing concerns over rising youth addiction.

“My son walks through clouds of vape smoke just to use the bathroom at school,” she said, describing the prevalence of vaping among students.

Reeves, a mother of two, emphasized the need to prevent children from developing lifelong nicotine addictions.

The bill has drawn opposition from vape shop owners, who argue that targeting flavored nicotine while allowing other addictive substances, such as cannabis and alcohol, is inconsistent. Critics also warn of a potential illicit market.

Reeves’ bill passed out of policy committee by only one vote, with the Democratic vice chair voting no and another Democratic member suggesting she would vote “yes” to continue the conversation, but questioned a ban on adult vaping.

Reeves said she and other legislators are convening stakeholder meetings to discuss how best to approach the flavored vape issue, particularly as regards keeping the products out of the hands of kids.